WATCH: Mill Mountain Zoo welcomes baby wallaby

ROANOKE, Va. – Mill Mountain Zoo has gotten just a bit cuddlier with a new Baby Wallaby.

This is baby Bennet’s Wallaby and he’s with his mom Bova. He doesn’t have a name yet, but when they’re ready, zoo officials say they will get the community involved with naming him.

After months of developing in his mom’s pouch, the joey has started venturing out and exploring his surroundings.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“So after about about thirty days, a baby is born to the size of a jelly bean, really tiny. So it still needs Mom. So it crawls up into the pouch and lives in that pouch for another nine months.” Erika Banter, Animal Department Assistant Manager at Mill Mountain Zoo, said.

After they have fully developed the joey will stay with its mom for another three to nine months and continue to nurse from their mother’s pouch.