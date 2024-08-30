Hundreds celebrate life of Margaret "Meg" Burrow

ROANOKE, Va. – On Friday, hundreds of people gathered at Cave Spring United Methodist Church in Roanoke to celebrate the life of Margaret “Meg” Burrow. The 11-year-old passed away last week after battling a rare genetic disorder.

The celebration was filled with laughter and tears. Friends and family wore vibrant colors to remember the vibrant little girl.

“Meg had the biggest heart. The most beautiful smile. She loved life even when she was going through the hardest treatments, she would still give you a smile,” said Meredith Burrow, Meg’s mother.

The celebration was filled with the people and things Meg loved most: babies, puppies, her American Girl dolls, and Gigi the giraffe. Meg’s family said that she loved saying the pledge of allegiance and singing ‘Happy Birthday’ and invited the crowd to join in.

Meg’s older sisters, Ally and Teagan, said that her legacy will live on.

Meg, you gave the best hugs,” said Ally Burrow. “Ones that made me smile when I was sad. I could use one of them right now.”

“You have no idea how many lives you’ve not only touched but changed in the best way possible,” said Teagan Burrow.

Meg’s parents, Meredith and Todd, remembered the good and bad times.

“I know I have a guardian angel that is with me every moment of the day. Meg, I miss you so much,” said Meredith. “I just hope you know how proud I am to be your momma.”

“Meg did only have 11 short years, but that’s all that it took for her to change the world,” said Todd Burrow, Meg’s father.

Meg was diagnosed with an extremely rare genetic disorder as a toddler. As a result, she faced many health complications, which her family says she fought until the very end.

“You didn’t deserve the hand you were dealt, but you took it like a champ,” said Ally.

Meg was a Children’s Miracle Network ‘Champion Child.’ She and her family championed for thousands of other kids in Southwest Virginia and across the country in need of medical care.

“I want to continue to help other kiddos and their families,” said Meredith. “I know that Meg’s going to be right there with me along the way.”

For those wishing to make a memorial gift in Meg’s honor, the Burrow family asks that you consider the Children’s Miracle Network.