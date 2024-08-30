Skunk confirmed with rabies in Southwest Roanoke

A stock image of a skunk. Unrelated to the rabies case.

ROANOKE, Va. – A skunk found in Roanoke has tested positive for rabies, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The skunk was collected on Monday around Mud Lick Road in Southwest Roanoke.

This comes after a cat tested positive for rabies in the 24018 zip code last month.

VDOH has emphasized the importance of keeping up with your pet’s rabies vaccinations, as it can be fatal to both animals and humans if left untreated. Rabies can enter the body via an animal bite, scratch, or circumstance that allows saliva/rabid tissue to enter the nervous system or mucus membrane, such as through the eyes, nose, or open wound.

These steps are recommended to stay safe from rabies: