68-year-old pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Authorities said it happened shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday on Campbell Avenue near Fishing Creek and resulted in the death of a 68-year-old pedestrian.

Lynchburg Police report that the man was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police department said it is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

If you saw what happened, you’re asked to contact Officer Farrar at 434-455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.