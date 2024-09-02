Four Pulaski County high school students involved in severe crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Four Pulaski County High School students were involved in a severe crash Friday night, according to school officials.

An email was sent out to faculty and staff regarding the incident on Friday and Superintendant Robert Graham told 10 News that the school division is currently working to finalize details for Tuesday’s return.

A prayer service was held on Sunday evening at about 7 p.m. in the PCHS Jeff McCoy theater, giving community members the opportunity to show their support.

The condition of the students is unclear at this time, but we have reached out to authorities to learn more.

