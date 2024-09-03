Miracle Baby Luke: Enduring Struggles and Surgeries in Latest Update

ROANOKE, Va. – We first told you about Carilion’s miracle baby Luke Shaffer last year.

He was born at only 23 weeks old, something his mom Kim never imagined.

“When you get pregnant, you just don’t think that anything’s going to happen. You’re just going to go and have a baby in 40 weeks,” Kim said.

Carilion saved his life that day, something Kim said they’d done time and time again.

“They saved my baby, so we are forever thankful. And they’ve repeatedly saved his life since then,” she said.

Luke has overcome challenge after challenge, but he’s not done yet.

In his two years of life, he’s had close to 20 brain surgeries relating to the failure of a shunt in his brain. His latest surgery was Monday night.

Since June, Luke and his family have spent close to 50 days inpatient at Carilion.

There is currently a GoFundMe set up to help with medical expenses for the Shaffer family. If you would like to donate, you can find that link here.