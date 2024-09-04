36-year-old man dead after two vehicle crash on US-460 in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The LPD says that one man is dead after a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Wednesday morning on US-460.

10 News has learned that the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident on US-460 East near Campbell Avenue just past 12 a.m.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, the LPD said that it found one vehicle on its side and another vehicle that had came to rest facing the wrong direction. The male driver in the vehicle that rolled has been identified as 36-year-old Jose Alvarez.

Alvarez was transferred to Lynchburg General Hospital where he later passed away as a result of his injuries. LPD said that the two female drivers of the second vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

10 News has learned that the LPD is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. Authorities are also seeking witnesses who may have observed the incident.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact Officer Farrar at 434-455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at http://p3tips.com, or via the P3 app on your mobile device. To receive a link to our anonymous tip form via text, text CVCS to 738477. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. Text HELP for assistance and STOP to cancel. Please refer to P3 Terms and Privacy Policy for more information.