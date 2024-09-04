Duck Donuts set to release all new fall flavors including new Girl Scout Cookie crumble

Duck Donuts is set to release a whole new lineup of fall flavors, the company said Wednesday.

10 News has learned that one new flavor will be a limited-time Girl Scout Coconut Carmel cookie crumble available to add to any made-to-order donut combination.

There will also be the fan-favorite apple topping and bourbon caramel drizzle alongside the Coconut Caramel Cookie crumbles.

The following fall favorites dozen and half dozen will feature the following:

Vanilla-Coconut Caramel

Bourbon Apple Bliss

Choco-Coconut Caramel

Apple Cobbler

“We are excited to welcome the fall season with a lineup that showcases both familiar flavors and new surprises, like the addition of Girl Scout CookieTM crumbles,” said Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. “Duck Donuts is all in on fall and there is sure to be a bite or sip of the season’s flavors for everyone to enjoy.”

Fall beverages will also include the following: