Second trial underway for Roanoke man accused of murder in deadly 2023 downtown assault

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

(Credit: Roanoke City Jail) (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man accused of second-degree murder in connection with a deadly assault in July 2023 is on trial for a second time after a mistrial was previously declared.

Brian Salazar has been charged in the death of Paul Wortham, also known as Jay Wright. The incident happened on July 4, 2023, in the lobby area of the Parkway Building above Stellina on Kirk Avenue.

Surveillance video from 2023 shows Wrotham being punched, causing him to fall to the ground, hit his head and ultimately die.

Previously, he entered a non-guilty plea for the second-degree murder charge.

10 News reporter Amy Cockherham is in court working for you to bring you the latest developments of this case. Stay with 10 News as this story develops.

Below you will find a report where we sat down with a friend of the downtown Roanoke assault victim:

