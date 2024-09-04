WATCH: Groundbreaking Ceremony for Glen Cove Elementary

ROANOKE CO., Va. – More shovels in the ground at Roanoke County Schools, this time at Glen Cove Elementary where school leaders and community members gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony.

The $27 million expansion and renovation project will eliminate the open concept classroom design at the school which was first built in 1970.

“This is going to affect generation after generation of children. this is going to create a great learning environment, when kids start out in elementary school, they’re learning reading, they’re learning arithmetic, they’re learning the basics and it’s very important before they get to middle school,” Brent Hudson, Chairman of the Roanoke County School Board, said.

The renovations are part of a plan approved by the school board in July. It will also include renovations to W.E Cundiff Elementary in Vinton and a new career and technical education center.