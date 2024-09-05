Henry County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A shooting in Henry County resulted in one man injured on Wednesday, as well as the search for the suspect.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office said they began investigating a shooting in Henry County last night after a man arrived at the SOVAH Health Hospital with a gunshot wound on his thigh around 9 p.m. The injuries were non-life threatening.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said during the investigation they determined the victim was walking on Lakewood Trail in the Laurel Park area of Henry County. The victim stated that a man began yelling at him before proceeding to shoot him in the leg.

HCSO said the suspect was soon identified as 37-year-old Raymond Taylor Jr. of Axton, VA. He is already on probation for burglary in Henry County.

Taylor has been charged with the following:

Malicious Wounding

Use of Firearm of Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

HCSO has asked anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Taylor, or any other information regarding this incident, to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).