LPD responds to threatening writings at Heritage High School

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Heritage High School was placed on a hold status while Lynchburg Police investigated the scene after suspicious writings and threats were discovered on a bathroom wall on Thursday morning, the department said.

At 10:30 a.m. LPD was alerted to the threatening writings and they immediately investigated with the LPD School Resource Officer who was on site and quick to respond.

Recommended Videos

The precautionary hold measure, which temporarily restricts movement through the school, aims to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff. LPD continues to investigate the source and intent of the threatening messages and will provide more as they become available, 10 News has learned.

Students were released early upon completion of the initial investigation.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The LPD encourages anyone with information related to this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com, use the P3 app on a mobile device or Text CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to our anonymous tip form. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply.