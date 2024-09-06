73º
Threatening viral image causes threat scare at Brookville High School

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A threatening image targeted toward Brookville High School was recently circulating on social media, according to Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

In the afternoon of September 5, the Sheriff’s Office was made aware of an image that showed an individual holding a firearm with the words “Brookville HS” on top. This caused Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Campbell County Schools to begin a joint investigation into the incident.

Authorities said that following the investigation, they found the same image has been circulating across the country, with differing school names replacing the text on the image.

Precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of Brookville High School students, as well as all others in the Campbell County School district.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Reed at 434-332-9792 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

