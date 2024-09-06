WATCH: D-Day Veteran’s family receives his medals

BEDFORD, Va. – The family of a D-Day Veteran is honoring his service nearly 30 years after he died in 1995.

William Legus was born in Farmville and earned multiple honors in World War II his family says they didn’t know much about his wartime service. That was when they found something behind an old photograph frame.

“Lo and behold, I took off the back and we found all this information we had a picture of where he enlisted and things that we didn’t even know we had I don’t even know how they got in there -- discharge papers, discharge papers, papers when he enlisted telling about how old he was and his weight and all this stuff,” Stan Legus said.

Today Congressman Morgan Griffith presented Legus’s Medals to his family including a Bronze Star and Purple Heart with Two Oak Leaf Clusters.

“It’s wonderful i just can’t believe it we had no idea he had all these medals and did all of this he didn’t talk about it much and to find out all this and see this beautiful place it’s just amazing,” Peggy Joyce said.

The ceremony took place Friday morning at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.