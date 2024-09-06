WATCH: Getting kids into a back to school routine

As students head back to class a local psychologist is sharing tips on how you and your kids can get into a new routine this fall.

Dr. Allie Mann is a clinical psychologist at UVA Health and she says school anxiety and sleep difficulties are the two most common challenges parents.

She also said that parents can struggle adjusting to the new schedule and her advice is to have regular check-ins about the good and the bad.

“If your child is struggling with school anxiety... ... it’s okay to feel nervous.. able to get through it,” Dr. Mann said.

She also said that parents should look out for mood, behavior or physical changes in their children.