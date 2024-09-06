79º
Join Insider

Local News

WATCH: Getting kids into a back to school routine

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Healthwatch, UVA , Back to school

As students head back to class a local psychologist is sharing tips on how you and your kids can get into a new routine this fall.

Dr. Allie Mann is a clinical psychologist at UVA Health and she says school anxiety and sleep difficulties are the two most common challenges parents.

She also said that parents can struggle adjusting to the new schedule and her advice is to have regular check-ins about the good and the bad.

“If your child is struggling with school anxiety... ... it’s okay to feel nervous.. able to get through it,” Dr. Mann said.

She also said that parents should look out for mood, behavior or physical changes in their children.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

You can watch Lindsey during Virginia Today every weekend or as a reporter during the week!

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos