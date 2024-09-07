71º
Pooches in the Pool returns to Splash Valley

Kelly Marsh, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Parks Recreation and Tourism partnered with the Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection for a day full of doggie splashes and fetch.

Once Splash Valley closes for the season, it’s time for the pups to hit the pools to close out summer.

Organizers say even with the cooler weather in the morning the larger dog slot was sold out with 50 dogs and the smaller dog slot saw about 25 dogs.

“I just love watching them all fetch, they’ve been going up and down the slide and the spray ground and I just love watching the owners get in with their pups and have a great time”

Paige Hickey, aquatics supervisor at Splash Valley

The proceeds from pooches in the pool will go straight to RCACP, as well as any donated items.

