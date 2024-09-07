WATCH: Craddock Terry Hotel hosting adoption event

LYNCHBURG, Va. – There is an exciting adoption event happening in Lynchburg on Saturday.

The Craddock Terry Hotel is partnering with the Lynchburg Humane Society and the Central Virginia Regional Rescue for Penny Loafer’s pet adoption day.

“We are a dog-friendly hotel and as well as our patios for both restaurants and we have a lovely penny loafer mascot and she is recently a three-legged dog,” Tonya Sweetser, General Manager of the Craddock Terry Hotel Restaurants, said.

This family-friendly event hopes to find loving homes for pets in need and raise awareness about adoptions.

Guests can meet and play with cats and dogs and there will be activities and refreshments, too. It will take place at the Craddock Terry Hotel’s event lawn tomorrow from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.