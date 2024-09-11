Juvenile hit by car after sprinting across the road in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A juvenile was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after sprinting into the road and getting hit by a vehicle, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities said the incident happened on Yellow Mountain Road on Sept. 9.

Roanoke Police did not disclose the boy’s age but said he was under 18. He has been charged with ”how and where pedestrians to cross highways.”

According to the police department, both parties are cooperating with the investigation.

