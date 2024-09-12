Keeping safe in the New River

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – After a Radford University coach saved a man in the New River on Tuesday, safety is definitely at the top of everyone’s minds; we’ve previously reported on river safety as well. The U.S. National Park Service has a set of guidelines that may help you stay safe when you’re having some fun in the New River.
All Water Activities:
- Everyone should wear a personal flotation device (PFD or lifejacket) anytime you are enjoying one of the New River’s activities. Most drownings in the New River involve people who didn’t plan on being in the water. Life jackets save lives.
- Do not leave children unattended. They often don’t recognize danger. Young children can drown in relatively shallow water.
- Always wear sturdy shoes. There are sharp objects in the water that will cut bare feet.
- Approximately half of all boating and swimming deaths involve alcohol. Alcohol and river activities do not mix.
- Wear sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat even on cloudy days.
- Avoid dehydration by drinking plenty of water.
- In the event of severe weather, such as strong winds and lightning, get away from the river as soon as possible and seek shelter.
- There are drop-offs, strong currents, and hydraulics (undertows) all along the New River.
- Do not swim or boat alone.
- Exposure to cool air and cold water can lead to hypothermia even when temperatures are above freezing.
- Travel together. There is safety in numbers.
- Be safe on shore. Accidents often happen to anglers, waders, and “rock-hoppers.”
Boating:
- Know your skill level. Whitewater boating requires special skills and abilities. Be cautious and use the section of the river that best matches your skill.
- Know the conditions. The river changes dramatically with different water levels. What is safe at one level can be hazardous at another. Be alert for changes in the weather.
- Plan your trip. Know your put-in and take-out points before you begin. Tell someone your plans.
- Load your boat properly. Secure equipment to prevent shifting. Carry a first aid kit.
- If you are boating always scout ahead because rapids and unmarked hazards can occur at any time.
- Avoid overhanging tree limbs and downed trees, they can overturn and trap boats.
- Learn how to read the river. Follow the smooth water shaped “V” that points down stream. Water ripples indicate that rocks are lying close to the surface.
- If you capsize, stay upstream of your boat and swim toward shore. Currents push against your boat that can trap you and hold you underwater. If you capsize in rapids, stay on your back with your feet pointed downstream while your life jacket keeps you afloat, until you have an opportunity to swim toward shore.
River Etiquette:
- What you pack in, pack out. Help keep the New River clean. Dispose of trash properly.
- Be health conscious. Human waste should not be left within 100 feet of the river or other water, and should be buried at least six inches deep.
- Respect the rights of private property owners.