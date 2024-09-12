Keeping safe in the New River

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – After a Radford University coach saved a man in the New River on Tuesday, safety is definitely at the top of everyone’s minds; we’ve previously reported on river safety as well. The U.S. National Park Service has a set of guidelines that may help you stay safe when you’re having some fun in the New River.

All Water Activities:

Everyone should wear a personal flotation device (PFD or lifejacket) anytime you are enjoying one of the New River’s activities. Most drownings in the New River involve people who didn’t plan on being in the water. Life jackets save lives.

Do not leave children unattended. They often don’t recognize danger. Young children can drown in relatively shallow water.

Always wear sturdy shoes. There are sharp objects in the water that will cut bare feet.

Approximately half of all boating and swimming deaths involve alcohol. Alcohol and river activities do not mix.

Wear sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat even on cloudy days.

Avoid dehydration by drinking plenty of water.

In the event of severe weather, such as strong winds and lightning, get away from the river as soon as possible and seek shelter.

There are drop-offs, strong currents, and hydraulics (undertows) all along the New River.

Do not swim or boat alone.

Exposure to cool air and cold water can lead to hypothermia even when temperatures are above freezing.

Travel together. There is safety in numbers.