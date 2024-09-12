60º
Shooting incident in Lynchburg leaves one injured

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Lynchburg police cars (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person has been injured after a shooting incident occurred on Park Avenue in Lynchburg Wednesday night, LPD said.

At 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night LPD responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Park Ave. Upon arrival officers discovered that one individual sustained a gunshot wound to the arm, the department said.

The victim has been transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

LPD says that preliminary investigations indicate that the shots were fired from a black sedan.

The Lynchburg Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting and is seeking any information that may assist in resolving this case. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at http://p3tips.com, or via the P3 app on your mobile device. To receive a link to our anonymous tip form via text, text CVCS to 738477. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply.

