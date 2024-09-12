Roanoke City Council expected to vote on zoning changes next week

ROANOKE, Va. – A hot-button issue that could provide more housing is back in the spotlight.

On Monday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. inside the municipal building, the Roanoke City Council plans on meeting for a public hearing about zoning changes, which could bring townhomes and duplexes to neighborhoods.

Council members passed a package of zoning amendments brought to them by the city’s planning commission in March.

However, the following month, several people filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming they were not informed about the proposed changes and didn’t have enough time to make their voices heard. Subsequent to this, Roanoke City Council voted to reconsider a set of major changes in June in a 4-1 vote.

Just last month, the Roanoke Planning Commission voted to not recommend the changes to city council. Ultimately, the changes would remove “single-family district” and change the zoning language to “residential districts,” allowing a duplex or apartment to be built in a single-family district neighborhood.

It’s important to note that, the zoning amendments were not repealed, meaning the amendments that were passed in March are still in full effect, according to Director of Planning, building and development Chris Chittum. However, the meeting on Monday will determine whether to repeal or move forward with the proposed amendments.

“We have gone back through a process of study, and we have gone through a planning commission public hearing. We’ve had five community meetings to discuss the context and our current situation and the projected results that we would get from the zoning amendments.”

The planning commission made some minor changes. On Monday, the council will vote yes or no on it.

Chittum said that if they vote ‘no’ the ordinance will remain the same as it was earlier this year but the lawsuit remains in limbo.

Here’s a look at the zoning amendments report and study.