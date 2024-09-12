Roanoke Fire-EMS crews respond to early morning fire

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews were called to the scene of a fire early this morning in Southeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire department said they were at the scene at about 4 a.m. and stated that it occurred in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue.

At this time, it’s unclear if any firefighters or residents were hurt in the fire, but we’re working for you to learn more.

We have reached out to Roanoke Fire-EMS for further details and will continue to update this article as more information becomes readily available.