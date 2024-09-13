Deskins returns to Franklin County as Principal

Rocky Mount, VA – Principal Reyhan Deskins didn’t just happen into Franklin County High School in Rocky Mount after a successful interview. He spent nearly 17 years as a teacher and coach at the high school and middle school before transitioning from teacher to administrator, and eventually returning home.

“There are four keys to success that I called them. One is show up on time every class every day. Focus pay attention and do not disrupt the learning environment. Turn in all the work and then the fourth and I say the most important-- is simply be a good human,” Deskins explains.

Recommended Videos

Deskins Franklin County framework for success is built on a foundation of experience. Including learning the hard way through a first unsuccessful try at school at JMU, that life skills are necessary--to navigate today’s world. Behaviors learned, and reinforced.

“Right out of high school I went to James Madison University, but all I did there was waste my time and my mother’s money. I always tell people that was the “fun-est” three semesters that I ever had in my entire life. I worked in a factory, Sunoco Products-- and I worked there for about eight months , but it didn’t take me long to realize that that’s not the type of job that I was really cut out to do. After about eight months I went to Danville community college this time on my dime I was paying for it. First time I ever got straight A’s was at Danville community college and I always tell people-- that my associates degree right there. That’s the degree that I’m most proud of because it really prove to myself that I could do the college thing, but all it took was the right behaviors,” Deskins explains.

Eventually his transition to administration led to acting principal at William Fleming High during covid, and a stop as principal at GW Danville. Jobs that ‘set the table’ for his ultimate return to the Eagles Nest.”

So all of those experiences--really I think made me a well-rounded more effective principal. What am I supposed to do? What am I born to be? What is my passion you know in life? What do I love to do and we think that if we can get our scholars to think about what they love to do, we can train them and teach them how to turn that into a career to self support---support themselves,” Deskins says.

Deskins is a Ferrum graduate who never left Rocky Mount. He got his Masters from Virginia Tech. He taught social studies and was a basketball coach during his first tenure at Franklin Co. HS.