Driver charged after hitting pedestrian in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A driver was charged after hitting a pedestrian in Lynchburg this morning.

The Lynchburg Police Department said they and the Lynchburg Fire Department responded to an accident at the intersection of Lakeside and Wyndale Drive around 10:22 a.m. this morning. They discovered a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the pedestrian was taken to the Lynchburg general Hospital and is in critical, but stable condition.

The driver was identified as 46-year-old Lucretia Smith, and was charged with reckless driving.

LPD has asked anyone who may have seen the incident to contact Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.