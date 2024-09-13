‘Fireside chat’ across Virginia to discuss new cell phone free policies in schools

A ‘fireside chat’ featuring Virginia first lady Suzanne Youngkin and Dr. Jonathan Haidt, the author of The Anxious Generation is scheduled. The discussions will center on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order to restrict the use of cell phones in public schools.

As we’ve reported, the Virginia Department of Education released draft guidelines in August and are expected to release a final draft this month.

Recommended Videos

The draft calls for cell phones to be off and away “bell-to-bell,” meaning phones should be turned off and put away from the moment the first bell rings until the moment the last bell rings. This includes during lunchtime and in-between classes for all students, even in high school. Students with certain medical needs may also obtain a medical exemption to the bell-to-bell policy, as highlighted by school nurses, pediatricians, and healthcare officials.

Many school systems already have their own policies, which vary greatly. You can see where they stand in this list.

The livestream is from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 and many local school divisions are hosting streaming events. Some are holding their own discussions starting at 8 p.m. after the livestream event.

Alleghany Highlands Public Schools will be a streaming video site at the AHPS Central Office at 100 Central Circle in Low Moor. AHPS is welcoming guests from Craig and Rockbridge counties to this event. For more information, contact AHPS at (540) 863-1800.

Craig County families are invited to attend the streaming site at Alleghany Highlands Public Schools. (see above info)

Pulaski County is hosting families at Pulaski County Middle School (4396 Lee Highway). Afterwards beginning at 8 p.m., Superintendent Rob Graham will “lead community conversations with parents, educators, students and families to create best practices for the use of cell phones and social media” in and out of school.

Rockbridge County families are invited to attend the streaming site at Alleghany Highlands Public Schools. (see above info)

If you know of an event we should add to the list, email news@wsls.com.

This all comes at the Virginia Department of Education is set to release its final guidelines on cell phone use in schools Monday, Sept. 16.

Local school divisions to adopt cell-phone-free education policies and procedures by Jan. 1, 2025.