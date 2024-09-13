Roanoke man charged with distribution of methamphetamine in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Roanoke City man has been arrested and charged with three felonies after what the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a “consensual encounter” at a business in the Boones Mill area.

On Aug. 28 Franklin County police had an encounter with 29-year-old Timothy Zimmerman, during the encounter deputies found a loaded gun, suspected drug substances and money on his person.

Zimmerman was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Felony count of Distribution of Methamphetamine, 10grams or more

Felony count of Convicted Felon Possessing/Transporting Firearm

Felony count of selling Schedule I or II drugs while Possessing a Firearm

Zimerman is currently being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond.