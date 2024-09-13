Taylor Swift, Hulk Hogan, other celebrities shape political buzz -- do they sway votes?

BLACKSBURG, Va. – As the 2024 presidential race heats up, some of the world’s biggest names are throwing their star power behind the candidates.

Donald Trump has gained support from Elon Musk and pro-wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, while Kamala Harris has received endorsements from Oprah Winfrey and, most recently, Taylor Swift.

But do these high-profile endorsements really make a difference at the polls?

Megan Duncan, a communications professor at Virginia Tech, says celebrity backing tends to energize voters rather than change their minds.

“We see celebrity endorsements are really good for just getting people enthusiastic,” Duncan said. “They’re not great for getting people to know the ins and outs of any kind of policy or getting people to completely switch sides.”

Celebrity endorsements in politics aren’t new. Public figures like Babe Ruth supported candidates as far back as the 1930s, but today, social media makes their influence even more visible.

“There’s a lot of political division in the country. More and more we’re paying attention to who our favorite brands or who our favorite celebrities care about and whether we think that their ideology matches up with us,” Duncan said.

Swift’s recent endorsement of Harris has sparked social media trends like #SwiftiesForKamala, reflecting the growing role celebrities play in today’s campaigns.

Swift’s influence extends beyond politics, as seen during the last NFL season when her relationship with football star Travis Kelce attracted a new audience to the sport. Both campaigns are tapping into Swift’s image, with Harris’ team selling friendship bracelets and Trump’s team offering Swift-themed merchandise.

A map from BetOnline, based on geotagged social media data, suggests that Swift’s influence could be strongest in states like Pennsylvania, her home state, though its ultimate effect remains to be seen as Election Day approaches.