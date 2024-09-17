Roanoke mayoral candidates outline visions for Williamson Road

ROANOKE, Va. – The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association hosted candidates for mayor and Roanoke City Council at a luncheon on Tuesday afternoon.

At the event held at the Holiday Inn on Ordway Dr., candidates were asked to answer questions from the group.

Three candidates for mayor were in attendance, including current Vice Mayor Joe Cobb.

“23 years ago I was a stranger, and this city has welcomed me and created a pathway for me to serve on the city council,” Cobb (D) said.

Candidate and former mayor David Bowers also spoke.

“I thought I left the city in pretty good shape about eight years ago, and I am not pleased with the way the council has handled things,” Bowers (R) said.

Council member and former city clerk Stephanie Moon Reynolds shared more about herself.

“I’ve been here all my life 66 years, 46 counting this year with municipal government,” Moon Reynolds (I) said.

Candidates were asked to share their vision for Williamson Road and future revitalization.

“I want Williamson Road to be a destination, a place where we can safely arrive by bus, bicycle, car, foot or wheelchair, where we can safely cross the road and enjoy our restaurants,” Cobb said.

“Focus on several key areas, improving pedestrian and vehicular safety, addressing homelessness, eradicating blight,” Moon Reynolds said. “Maintaining streets and ensuring overall cleanliness.”

“I refer to it as an economic engine,” Bowers said. “So we want to be very careful as we go forward with this plan for development of the road on Williamson Road.”

Each candidate hopes to gain enough support to be elected Roanoke’s next mayor come November.