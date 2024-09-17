Two juveniles charged in separate threat investigations that impacted schools in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old have been charged after threats were made to two separate schools in Danville, Danville PD said.

On Sep. 16 the Danville Police Department’s School Resource Officer was made aware of a threat written within a restroom at George Washington High School and the agency immediately responded with members of the Investigations Bureau.

A photograph depicting the threat at George Washington High school was spread on social media platforms and led to further threats implying possible violence at local schools being spread with the intent to force the closure of schools, according to the department.

The Danville Police Department immediately began an investigation into each reported threat to determine the validity and the identities of those involved.

As a result of the investigations the threats to safety within the Danville Public Schools insinuated in messages and posts spread through social media platforms were found not credible, and two juveniles were charged as a result of the threats, the department said.

A 16-year-old George Washington High School Student has been charged with Threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property and a detention order was issued.

A 12-year-old Bonner Middle School student was charged with Threats to bomb or damage buildings; false information as to the danger to such buildings and a juvenile petition was issued. The investigation found the student never intended to hurt anyone but wanted to continue the trend of closing schools.