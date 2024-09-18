Roanoke Regional Airport to conduct simulated aircraft incident Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport will conduct a full-scale emergency exercise Thursday, the airport said.

The exercise will begin at 10 a.m. and end at noon at the former Countryside Golf Club. 10 News has learned the drill will include fire and injury simulation and multi-agency response.

During the exercise, the public may observe emergency and Airport vehicles near Countryside Park and media vehicles in front of the airport terminal.

To evaluate emergency response capabilities simulated victims will be transported to local hospitals as well.

The exercise occurs every three years and airport officials want to re-iterate to the public that the event is a drill.