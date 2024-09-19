Lynchburg Police Department seeking suspect after armed robbery and vehicle theft

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at the West Edge Apartments in Lynchburg.
At 7:55 a.m. LPD responded to the call of an armed robbery, during the armed robbery the suspect stole a vehicle and fled the scene, LPD said.
10 News has learned that the suspect fled the scene in a 2015 silver Mercedes C300 with a Virginia license plate #VXF6286. Authorities say they are currently investigating the incident and working to identify the suspect.
If you have any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the vehicle, please contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can submit an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com, use the P3 app on a mobile device, or text CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to our anonymous tip form. Message frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply.