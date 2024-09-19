Metallica coming to Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium in May 2025

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Start jumping, Hokies! Metallica is coming to Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium on May 7, 2025.

The performance will be a part of the legendary band’s M72 World Tour.

Tickets will be available to current Virginia Tech students on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. ET and then will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 27. Students will have a two-ticket limit.

This comes after the school announced a collaboration directly with the band for Hokie gear in a nod to a two-decade-long tradition of the university using Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” as their walkout song during football games.

