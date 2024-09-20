Annual 'Walk for Recovery' in Lynchburg shines spotlight on addiction resilience

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Whether one day clean or 20 years clean, people suffering from addiction pave their own path to recovery.

Hundreds of community members gathered at Miller Park Thursday evening to participate in the annual “Walk for Recovery,” an event organized by the Central Virginia Addiction and Recovery Resources (CVARR) Coalition.

Held in conjunction with National Recovery Month, the event aims to raise awareness about addiction while celebrating the resilience of those in recovery.

Jason Pritchard, who has been clean for 12 years, served as the keynote speaker. Reflecting on his own struggles with substance use, Pritchard shared a message of perseverance and hope with participants.

“There’s no true perfect path,” Pritchard said, “The thing about recovery is to keep pushing forward. Right, it’s not pretty sometimes but in the end it’s worth it.”

Pritchard’s personal story resonated with attendees at various stages of their recovery journey. Many, like Pritchard, have faced setbacks but emphasized the importance of staying on the path toward sobriety.

The walk featured messages of encouragement chalked along the route, symbolizing the ups and downs of recovery. Participants walked through the park, stopping to read the words of hope while reflecting on their own experiences.

Carl Mack, a leader of CVARR, highlighted the importance of community support in the recovery process.

“People don’t recover in programs. They recover when they leave the program and go back to the community,” Mack said. “For Lynchburg, my vision is a thriving, active recovery community.”

The event not only served as a celebration of recovery but also provided resources for individuals and families impacted by substance use.

As the community works toward reducing the stigma surrounding addiction, events like the “Walk for Recovery” are seen as essential in building a supportive environment.

“It’s not pretty sometimes,” Pritchard added, “but in the end, it’s worth it.”

The CVARR Coalition remains committed to protecting the community from the effects of substance use through collaborative efforts and grassroots action.

Below you’ll find resources in Southwest and Central Virginia for those struggling with addiction:

