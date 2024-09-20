64º
Manhunt underway in Amherst County

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

Madison Heights area of Amherst County (WSLS 2024)

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – 10 News is working for you to learn more about a manhunt that is currently underway in Amherst County.

Multiple jurisdictions including the Lynchburg Police Department and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect.

Drones and other tactical units are present on the scene but details are limited at this time.

The media is currently waiting for a statement from law enforcement about the cause of the search and who authorities are looking for.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

