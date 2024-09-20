Manhunt underway in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – 10 News is working for you to learn more about a manhunt that is currently underway in Amherst County.
Multiple jurisdictions including the Lynchburg Police Department and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect.
Drones and other tactical units are present on the scene but details are limited at this time.
The media is currently waiting for a statement from law enforcement about the cause of the search and who authorities are looking for.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.