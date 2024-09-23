Celebrate the arrival of fall at Layman Family Farms’ festivities

Sunday marked the official start of fall, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by attending a fall festival.

When Layman Family Farms opens its doors for the season, you know fall has officially arrived.

“It’s awesome seeing all the people, especially those we recognize coming back year after year,” said Garrett Layman, manager of Layman Family Farms.

With attractions ranging from a jumping pillow and corn maze to hayrides, the fall vibes were in full swing, and visitors were ready to say goodbye to summer.

“I’ve already been ready for fall. I’m like one of those ones that you find a leaf and it falls, and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s fall!’ That’s me,” shared Gabrielle Gerling, an attendee.

Whether first-timers or returning guests, the fall festival brings joy and lasting memories every weekend.

“We have a family that comes up from South Carolina every year, an eight-hour drive just because they love coming here so much. They used to be up here, and now they keep coming back,” Layman added.

Families of all ages gathered to enjoy a variety of attractions at Layman Family Farms, blending classic favorites with exciting new additions.

“The corn maze looks amazing! We love corn mazes, and this one is huge,” noted Gerling.

One particular attraction quickly became a crowd favorite: the 250-foot slide.

While attendance may not have been as high as Layman Family Farms had hoped, the team is excited for October to bring in more visitors.

“Our goal is to just keep having people come out and build memories out here,” Layman stated.

This weekend was just the beginning—Layman Family Farms will be open for all the fun fall festivities until early November.