Local News

Missing Lynchburg man found safe

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Missing Person
The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a 46-year-old man believed to be in danger. (Lynchburg Police Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va.UPDATE

Jason Stinnett has been located safe and unharmed, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a 46-year-old man believed to be in danger.

Authorities said Jason Stinnett was last seen in the area of Oxford Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept 22.

Lynchburg Police told 10 News that he may be experiencing a medical condition that affects his behavior.

He is described as a 6-foot-tall man who weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, green khakis and tan shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department non-Emergency Number at 434-847-1602 or Crime Stoppers at 888- 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

