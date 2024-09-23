Missing Lynchburg man found safe

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE
Jason Stinnett has been located safe and unharmed, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a 46-year-old man believed to be in danger.
Authorities said Jason Stinnett was last seen in the area of Oxford Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept 22.
Lynchburg Police told 10 News that he may be experiencing a medical condition that affects his behavior.
He is described as a 6-foot-tall man who weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, green khakis and tan shoes.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department non-Emergency Number at 434-847-1602 or Crime Stoppers at 888- 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.