Missing Lynchburg man found safe

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a 46-year-old man believed to be in danger.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE

Jason Stinnett has been located safe and unharmed, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Recommended Videos

ORIGINAL STORY

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a 46-year-old man believed to be in danger.

Authorities said Jason Stinnett was last seen in the area of Oxford Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept 22.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Lynchburg Police told 10 News that he may be experiencing a medical condition that affects his behavior.

He is described as a 6-foot-tall man who weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, green khakis and tan shoes.