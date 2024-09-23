Vinton area schools no longer under secure mode

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

The schools mentioned below are no longer in secure mode. School officials said the Roanoke County Police said there isn’t a security threat to Vinton area schools.

ORIGINAL STORY

Several schools are currently in secure mode as police investigate an incident in the Vinton and southeast Roanoke County area, according to Roanoke County Public Schools.

The schools in secure mode include H.L. Elem., Mt. Pleasant, Elem., WBMS, WBHS and W.E. Cundiff Elementary School.

School officials said this was done out of an abundance of caution and told 10 News that the incident does not involve their schools.

They emphasized that all students and staff are safe and urged parents to not come to these schools, noting that access is restricted. Instruction will continue inside.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story continues to develop.