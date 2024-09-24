68º
No one hurt after bus fire at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Keshia Lynn, Multimedia Journalist

No one was hurt after a school bus caught fire at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. (WSLS 10)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – No one was hurt after a school bus caught fire at E.C. Glass High School Tuesday morning, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

Authorities said at about 7:30 a.m., a bus driver smelled smoke and alerted authorities.

Fortunately, no students were on the bus at the time and no one was hurt.

Crews believe that a hydraulic line underneath the bus broke and started the fire. It was extinguished within a few minutes and the EV battery portion of the bus was not involved.

