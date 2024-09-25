Botetourt County crash leaves one dead, three injured

A 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 81 northbound in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police.

State troopers said it happened on Friday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the 160.7 mile marker.

Dickie Donald Hall, 75, of Hickory, North Carolina, was headed south on I-81 in a 2018 Honda CR-V when he ran off the left side of the road, crossed the median into the northbound lanes and was hit by a 2000 Jeep Cherokee.

We’re told Hall was transported to the hospital for injuries he got from the crash. The passenger, 67-year-old Debra Powell Hall, also of Hickory, North Carolina, died at the scene.

The Jeep was driven by a 19-year-old man. He and a 19-year-old passenger were also hospitalized with injuries.

Hall was charged with reckless driving, State troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation, according to VSP.