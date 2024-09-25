Lynchburg fire awarded $4.4 million grant to build new fire station, fill new positions

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire department has been awarded a grant to improve fire and emergency response in the city.

The new site of the fire department will be near Route 460, Odd Fellows Road and Liberty Mountain Road.

The fire station is getting $4.4 million through the SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

It’ll go towards hiring 21 new positions to staff the station.

“Our operations continue to grow,” City of Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser said. “Calls for service continue to increase. The acuity levels of calls continue to go up, and so it’s incredibly important for us to have fully staffed fire stations, fully staffed fire departments to respond to our citizens’ needs.”

Wormser said they’re shooting for an early spring 2025 groundbreaking for the new station.