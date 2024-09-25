72º
WATCH: William Byrd High School cuts ribbon on newly renovated and expanded building

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Dwayne Murrell, 10 News

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County School Officials are celebrating the newly renovated and expanded William Byrd High School.

Wednesday was the official ribbon-cutting and the community had a chance to tour the new facilities as part of an open house.

The renovations include upgrades to the science labs, band room, media center, guidance offices, library and the main gym front lobby.

Other new additions include choir and art rooms, wrestling rooms, a front entrance portico and new toilets at the cafeteria.

10 News was able to get a full video tour of the newly renovated facilities and that video has been attached below.

