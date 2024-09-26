74º
Christiansburg Parks and Recreation praised for disability accessible playground

Huckleberry Park’s first year marked by inclusivity

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Christiansburg Parks and Recreation won three awards for its work with the Huckleberry Park.

The department was given two awards for inclusivity for the disability accessible and inclusive playground, and another award for the best new facility.

We talked to one woman who nominated the department for two of the awards she said when she came to the park the first time, it was special .

“Immediately what comes to mind is freedom,” said Shay Ruff, lead trainer for the Arc of Virginia, a statewide advocacy organization made up of people with disabilities, their families, and friends. “We don’t have to be on the sidelines, watching all the kids play and wanting to play but just not able to get around, and it’s just beautiful.”

The Christiansburg Huckleberry Park has officially been open for one year.

