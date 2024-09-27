72º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

74-year-old moped driver critically injured after Lynchburg vehicle crash

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg , LPD, Vehicle Crash
WSLS (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 74-year-old man is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Lynchburg Thursday.

The LPD said they responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident involving a moped at the intersection of College Drive and Breckenridge Street at 1:14 p.m.

Recommended Videos

According to police, the 74-year-old male driver of the moped was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle, 24-year-old Lauren Canody, remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say she has been charged with reckless driving.

Authorities are seeking assistance from the public. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is encouraged to contact Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos