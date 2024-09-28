72º
Massive amounts of flooding in Giles County

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Giles County, Helene, Safety, Flooding
Photo of flooding around Narrows. Courtesy of Paul Broussard

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Due to the impacts of Helene, large portions of Giles County have flooded to a dangerous extent.

We have received reports of the New River water levels rising drastically, so areas impacted are advised to be cautious when traveling. We have some photos taken around Goodwins Ferry Road, which travels alongside the path of the New River, as well as images from Narrows.

Giles County Sheriff’s Office has said they will be releasing a statement soon. We will update you as soon as more information is available.

