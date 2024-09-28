Peacemakers Community Resource Fair offers free support

LYNCHBURG, VA – The Peacemakers of Lynchburg are holding a Community Resource Fair Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event aims to promote awareness and provide free resources across various critical areas.

Attendees can access information and services related to crime and violence prevention, overdose prevention, job resources, continuing education and trade schools, addiction and recovery, civil rights restoration, voter registration, and neighborhood revitalization.

Additional offerings will include conflict resolution resources, food assistance, mental health support, health screenings, housing and homelessness services, domestic violence assistance, and Narcan distribution and training.

The fair will feature guest speakers, entertainment, and free food, along with door prizes for participants.

It will be held at 1518 12th St., located at the corner of 12th and Pierce St.

For further information, individuals can contact Peacemakers Inc. via email at peacemakersinc007@gmail.com or by phone at 434-291-4625. More details can also be found on their website at https://lynchburgpeacemakers.org/ and on their Facebook page.

Peacemakers Shawn Hunter joined us in studio to discuss the event, and the work the Peacemakers are doing across Lynchburg.