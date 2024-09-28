69º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Wytheville residents urged to conserve water

Helene has impacted local water treatment operations

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Wytheville, Helene
Wytheville residents are being asked to conserve water in the wake of Helene. (Pexels, Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

WYTHEVILLE, VA – The Town of Wytheville is asking residents, on Facebook, to conserve water following recent storms and power outages from Helene.

These storms have impacted local water treatment operations, and the water treatment plant is currently running on backup power at half capacity.

Recommended Videos

Floodwaters are also threatening the New River Regional Water Treatment Plant, which could lead to further issues. To help manage the situation, major industrial users have been asked to cut back on their water use.

While the town’s storage tanks are nearly full, officials encourage everyone to use water wisely to ensure there’s enough for hospitals and care facilities over the next few days.

The town will let residents know when the conservation request is lifted.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Abbie Coleman officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in January 2023.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos