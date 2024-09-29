69º
Death investigation underway after discovery at Carvins Cove Natural Reserve

Samuel King, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was found dead along the Carvins Cove Trail System on Saturday, according to Roanoke County Police.

They had been investigating after a man left his vehicle at the trailhead of Carvins Cove on Thursday and hadn’t been seen since.

They responded to the trail system on Saturday after receiving a report that a body had been discovered.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s officer to determine a cause of death.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and there is no threat to the public.

About the Author

Samuel King joined the 10 News team in August 2024. You can watch him anchor our weekend evening newscasts and reporting during the week.

