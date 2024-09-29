Death investigation underway after discovery at Carvins Cove Natural Reserve

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was found dead along the Carvins Cove Trail System on Saturday, according to Roanoke County Police.

They had been investigating after a man left his vehicle at the trailhead of Carvins Cove on Thursday and hadn’t been seen since.

They responded to the trail system on Saturday after receiving a report that a body had been discovered.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s officer to determine a cause of death.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and there is no threat to the public.