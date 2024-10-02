Giles community spirit still shines bright amidst historic New River flood damage

Giles County – Amidst historic flooding and catastrophic damage, Giles community spirit still shines bright

47 families in Giles County are now without homes after extreme flooding from the New River due to Helene. Despite the loss, the spirit of Giles is stronger than ever as the community rushes to help one another.

The New River crested at 24.2 feet making it the second worst flood of the New River in recorded history. For perspective, major flood stage is 18 feet. Essentially the New River rose a foot an hour during the peak of the flooding Friday night, September 27. Heavy rainfall before Helene hit exacerbated the conditions, only adding to the increase in river level. The last time the New River flooded that high was during the Great Flood of 1940. The river is receding but remains high.

Flood damage and devastation can be found at multiple locations across the county, with the hardest hit areas along the New River in Narrows, Richcreek, Eggleston, Pembroke and Newport.

Images of flooding in Narrows, courtesy of David Verespie. (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Giles County Emergency Services Coordinator John Butler, a lifelong native of the county, said it’s the worst he’s ever seen there.

“Some of the campgrounds and low-lying areas, the damage is catastrophic,” Butler said.

At one point during the peak of the flooding, the town of Narrows was underwater. The Iron Skillet, formally known as Anna’s Restaurant, is a beloved community staple located in the heart of downtown Narrows. Along with many other main street businesses, the restaurant was flooded and heavily damaged. About a foot of water was standing it the restaurant. The business lost all of it’s food supplies. Although, the owners are determined to rebuild, the cost is sure to be high. The community rallied together to volunteer to help clean up as soon as the water receded.

Governor Glenn Youngkin visited the Iron Skillet while touring flood damage across Southwest Virginia.

Read more about Younkin’s visit here:

Images of flooding in Narrows, courtesy of Trey Freeman. (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Town Manager Terry Nicholson said the supermarket as well as the campgrounds were also hit hard by flooding. That includes a trailer park past camp succession where most of the trailers were destroyed, and a house was damaged.

Resident CJ Meador lived there for 15 years. His trailer was picked up by the flood water and moved 50 feet, crashing into another trailer on the property.

Flood water from the New River moved this trailer 50-feet from it's foundation in Narrows. (WSLS)

Although Meador told 10 News he cannot swim, he helped an elderly man evacuate from a trailer next door, guiding him out of waist high flood water. They were the last two people left in the park. Thankfully, everyone made it out safe.

River View Campground in Narrows is another location hit hard by flooding. The campground was devastated. Many campers, some of which were used as permanent housing for residents, are now turned over on their tops or sides or crushed by debris. In the days following the flood the campground has filled with residents looking to salvage what they can of their belongings. Many lost everything.

County officials as well as WSLS have been inundated with people wanting to help. While there is so much loss, there remains more community spirit and generosity. It’s times of tragedy like these that small communities like Giles County really shine. Everywhere you go, you’ll see people helping.

Giles County Public Schools held a virtual school day Monday. Students only assignment was to help someone in need. Everywhere 10 News went, we saw students helping where they could. Students were seen at the Eggleston Campground picking up debris, helping volunteer at a Blood Drive by the blood connection in Pearisburg, and sorting through clothing donations at Protector N Paws, a non-profit also collecting donations to be distributed to flood victims.

Heather Ursano with the Narrows High School theatre department said Giles County is a resilient community that bands together in times of need. When the virtual assignment was given to students, she let her students pick where they wanted to go. They choose Protector N Paws. While her students were volunteering, she was in line to donate blood. “We always say small town big pride. We are showing it. The community has really come together. It doesn’t matter if you are Narrows, Newport, Eggleston, Pembroke, Pearisburg, it doesn’t matter everybody is coming together to help each other out and it’s going to be what makes the difference in rebuilding,” Ursano said.

Giles County administrator Chris McKlarney said they have been overwhelmed with people wanting to help. Of the 47 families displaced, he said only 1 used emergency shelter.

“Giles County takes care of their own,” McKlarney said. He said even those impacted were more concerned with helping others.

The County has set up a Giles County Disaster Relief Fund to help those impacted. Monetary donations can be made at any National Bank of Blacksburg location in the New River Valley. Donations can also be made online. As of early in the week, McKlarney said they had already received $50,000 in donations.

Corporations have also made various contributions.

“People here take care of one another. I think that speaks to the resiliency of the community and their love of one another,” McKlarney said. “This has been a tremendous storm. It’s been tough on everyone. We are just grateful for this outpouring of peoples support.”

They have even had to assign people tasks of helping organize volunteers. Giles has created a sign up on it’s website.

John Butler said the determination and hard work of county’s emergency crews, both paid and volunteer have been extraordinary. While many still face power outages, he noted extra crews from Appalachian Power were working round the clock to restore power, and VDOT crews were able to lend quick assistance to open blocked roads so volunteers could enter and get started on cleanup.

Butler said if someone needs help due to flooding, they can reach out via the county’s website. Short term housing arrangements are available.

Clean up is expected to take months in some areas, but the work has already begun. The small community is rallying together in a big way to help it’s neighbors in need.

Ways you can help:

For those who need help:

Updates and resources, including housing are available at Giles County’s website here.

Showers and Charging Stations:

Transportation:

Food:

Hope Church on Wenonah Ave. in Pearisburg is providing food. Call 540-921-7852 for more information.

Giles County Social Services : is able to do SNAP replacement, if anyone has SNAP (food stamp issues). Please contact 540-726-8315.

Clothing:

Pearisburg First United Methodist Church has an abundance of donated clothing. Message them on Facebook and someone can assist in finding needed sizes or drop by.

Narrows Fire Department Activity Building located on Center Street. Anyone who needs items are encouraged to stop by.

Additional Organizations Serving Community:

Giles County Christian Service Mission at 516 Wenonah Ave. in Pearisburg is coordinating assistance with Giles County and many local churches for any needs that arise.

Self report damage to VDEM

Southwest Virginia residents and businesses impacted by Hurricane Helene can self-report any damage to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) database. This information will be shared with VDEM damage assessment teams so that the damage can be recorded and validated with state and federal partners.

To report damage, go to: https://crisistrack.juvare.com/public/VDEM/request.html