57-year-old charged with malicious wounding after stabbing incident in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Have arrested a 57-year-old woman in connection with a stabbing incident at the Birchwood Apartments in Lynchburg Thursday.

According to LPD, they received a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital at 9:15 a.m.

Recommended Videos

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Officers attempted to speak with the victim but they were reluctant to provide details about the incident. The victim is in stable condition, LPD said.

Following initial investigation, it was determined that an adult female who has been identified as 57-year-old Anna Coleman was the person who stabbed the victim.

LPD said she was known by the victim and has been charged with malicious wounding.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Randall Williams with the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6160, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com, use the P3 app on a mobile device, or text CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to our anonymous tip form. Message frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply. Text HELP for help and STOP to cancel. P3 Terms and Privacy Policy.