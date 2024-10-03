No injuries reported after plane crash in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – The Forest Fire Department said that two occupants in a plane that crashed at the New London Airport Wednesday evening are uninjured.

Authorities say they responded to reports of a plane crash at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday. The small passenger plane had experienced a landing gear malfunction.

The two people on board denied having injuries and were cleared by medical personnel, according to the department.

90 gallons of fuel were also on board and first responders on the scene were able to control hazards and also mitigate a leak from the left side fuel bladder.

Special Operations were also dispatched to this incident which were returned to service once investigation deemed appropriate.