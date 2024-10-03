Skip to main content
Local News

No injuries reported after plane crash in Bedford

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Forest Fire Department, Bedford, New London Airport
Small Plane Crash (Forest Fire Dept. 2024)

BEDFORD, Va. – The Forest Fire Department said that two occupants in a plane that crashed at the New London Airport Wednesday evening are uninjured.

Authorities say they responded to reports of a plane crash at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday. The small passenger plane had experienced a landing gear malfunction.

The two people on board denied having injuries and were cleared by medical personnel, according to the department.

90 gallons of fuel were also on board and first responders on the scene were able to control hazards and also mitigate a leak from the left side fuel bladder.

Special Operations were also dispatched to this incident which were returned to service once investigation deemed appropriate.

